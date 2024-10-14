25-year-old man shot and killed in San Pedro

An 25-year-old man was shot and killed in San Pedro on Sunday.

The shooting happened at around 4:30 p.m. near W. Seventh Street and S. Grand Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators say that they were flagged down by a citizen while on patrol in the area and arrived to find the victim, still unidentified, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified on Tuesday as Vincent Zuniga by the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The same witness told police that the suspects, both males, approached the victim on foot before opening fire and running from the area.

Detectives are working to determine if the shooting was gang-related.

No further information was provided.