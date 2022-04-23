24-year-old motorcyclist sideswiped center divider wall in fatal crash on 57 Freeway

A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed early Saturday morning when he crashed his bike on the Orange (57) Freeway in San Dimas.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office identified the victim as Leobardo Estrada of La Puente.

The crash occurred at 12:36 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Arrow Highway, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Walter.

Estrada was traveling southbound "at an unknown high rate of speed, in light traffic conditions," Walter said. "He lost control of his motorcycle and veered to the left causing the left side of his motorcycle to sideswipe the center divider wall."

Estrada was ejected from his motorcycle and landed in the number one northbound lane, suffering "blunt force trauma to chest and head," the officer said.

It is not yet known whether alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash, he said.

The CHP issued a Sigalert at about 1:05 a.m. shutting down the number one northbound lane and reopened the freeway just before 3 a.m.

Anyone with information about the accident was asked to call Walter at 626-338-1164.