Watch CBS News

24-year-old motorcyclist sideswiped center divider wall in fatal crash on 57 Freeway

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/CNS

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed early Saturday morning when he crashed his bike on the Orange (57) Freeway in San Dimas.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office identified the victim as Leobardo Estrada of La Puente.

The crash occurred at 12:36 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Arrow Highway, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Walter. 

Estrada was traveling southbound "at an unknown high rate of speed, in light traffic conditions," Walter said. "He lost control of his motorcycle and veered to the left causing the left side of his motorcycle to sideswipe the center divider wall."

Estrada was ejected from his motorcycle and landed in the number one northbound lane, suffering "blunt force trauma to chest and head," the officer said.

It is not yet known whether alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash, he said.

The CHP issued a Sigalert at about 1:05 a.m. shutting down the number one northbound lane and reopened the freeway just before 3 a.m. 

Anyone with information about the accident was asked to call Walter at 626-338-1164. 

First published on April 23, 2022 / 3:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.