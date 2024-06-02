235 pounds of meth seized from house used as Airbnb in San Gabriel Valley

Police seized more than 200 pounds of methamphetamine from an Alhambra home being used as an Airbnb over the weekend.

Bags of methamphetamine seized from a house used as an Airbnb in Alhambra. Alhambra Police Department

Officers were sent to the 1400 block of Ethel Avenue after a cleaning crew found boxes inside of the home, according to a Facebook post from the Alhambra Police Department.

"Upon arrival, officers located approximately 235 pounds of methamphetamine," the post said.

Investigators reviewed RING camera video from the location and caught the suspects using a U-Haul truck to transport the drugs.

"While officers were at the scene, the U-Haul van returned to the location, saw your APD, and quickly made a U-turn, thinking they would get away," the post continued.

Both suspects, who have not yet been identified, were arrested a short time later and booked for transporting narcotics.

No further information was provided.