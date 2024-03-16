22-year-old man shot, killed while driving in Sun Valley neighborhood

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed while driving in a Sun Valley neighborhood on Friday.

The shooting happened at around 9:15 p.m. in the 8600 block of Morehart Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers arrived to find the man, who has not yet been identified, inside of a car which had crashed into a parked vehicle.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

There has not yet been any information provided on a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact LAPD investigators at (818) 374-9550.