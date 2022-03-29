22-year-old Jason Dean Anderson arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of underage girl in ambulance

A 22-year-old ambulance employee from Riverside County suspected of groping and soliciting sex from a teenage girl being transported to a hospital is on leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation now underway, the man's employer said Monday.

Jason Dean Anderson of Wildomar was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Friday on suspicion of forced sexual penetration of a minor and sexual battery. He posted $75,000 bail and was released from custody Saturday morning.

"We were informed of an alleged incident involving an American Medical Response-Riverside employee," read a statement from AMR released to City News Service. "Following an internal investigation of the allegations, the incident was reported to the sheriff's department for further review.

"The employee in question was placed on administrative leave during the course of our internal investigation and has not worked since the day the alleged incident took place. AMR will cooperate fully during the course of the sheriff's investigation."

According to sheriff's officials, the suspect was riding in the back of an American Medical Response ambulance on Friday afternoon with the teen who was being taken to a medical facility from an unspecified area of the southwest county region.

Sheriff's Sgt. Frank Tiburzio alleged that during the ride, Anderson assaulted the girl, seeking sex acts from her inside the vehicle.

The victim reported the alleged assault, but it was unclear where and when. Her name was not disclosed.

Deputies took the suspect into custody without incident about 6 p.m. Friday at his residence in the 34300 block of Tanisha Court, according to jail records. AMR declined to disclose Anderson's length of service with the company, or his exact position.