22-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting elderly woman in her own home

Los Angeles police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting an 81-year-old woman who suffered from Alzheimer's.

The alleged attack happened on April 29 in the 12600 block of Pierce Street in Pacoima. Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department said the man knocked on the victim's door before she let him into her apartment. 

Once inside, the suspect, Walker Gabriel Muniz, attacked the woman and tried to sexually assault the woman, according to police. 

The 81-year-old was taken to a local hospital where doctors conducted a sexual assault exam.

Detectives arrested Muniz on May 3 without incident. They booked him into the Metropolitan Detention Center for kidnapping with the intent to commit rape. 

He is being held in lieu of a $2.125 million bail. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on May 3, 2024 / 10:01 PM PDT

