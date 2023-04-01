22-year-old Apple Valley man arrested for sexually assaulting elderly victim

A 22-year-old Apple Valley man has been arrested for breaking into a person's home and sexually assaulting them on Tuesday.

According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the initial incident occurred on March 28, when the suspect, Willie Clarence Rush III, is said to have broken into a person's home in the 20300 block of Thunderbird Road.

Deputies arriving on scene of the break-in found that the resident, an elderly person, was assaulted and raped during the incident.

Investigators developed leads that identified Rush as the suspect.

He was arrested on Wednesday and is being held on $2 million bail.

He faces charges of assault with intent to rape, assault with intent to rape in burglary, rape by force or fear, sodomy by force, violence or fear, oral copulation using force or injury, elder abuse and burglary.