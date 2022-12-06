210 Freeway lanes closed at Irwindale Ave.

Multiple lanes of eastbound 210 Freeway were closed at Irwindale Ave. to Vernon Ave. due to a traffic collision reportedly involving two semi-trucks and two cars.

Oil spillage may also be involved. Sand was reportedly being used to cover liquid at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sigalert for the area. As of 4:30 a.m., traffic was expected to be impacted for at least 30 minutes.

The crash was reported at 3:49 a.m.