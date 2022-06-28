Watch CBS News
Local News

210 East closes after drivers spot a bear walking on the side of the freeway

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (June 27 PM Edition)
CBSLA.com: The Rundown (June 27 PM Edition) 02:32

All eastbound lanes of the 210 freeway were closed as authorities tried to move a bear away from the roadway. 

Authorities originally thought there were two bears but only found one.

The bear could be seen walking along the side of the freeway before getting on top of a concrete divider. It later walked back into the woods as authorities tried to tranquilize it. 

The bear was first spotted near the eastbound 210 freeway near Ocean View Boulevard.

Authorities from Fish and Wildlife were able to tranquilize the bear shortly after arriving at the scene.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 27, 2022 / 8:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.