210 East closes after drivers spot a bear walking on the side of the freeway

All eastbound lanes of the 210 freeway were closed as authorities tried to move a bear away from the roadway.

Authorities originally thought there were two bears but only found one.

The bear could be seen walking along the side of the freeway before getting on top of a concrete divider. It later walked back into the woods as authorities tried to tranquilize it.

The bear was first spotted near the eastbound 210 freeway near Ocean View Boulevard.

Authorities from Fish and Wildlife were able to tranquilize the bear shortly after arriving at the scene.