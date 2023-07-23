21-year-old woman dead after being struck by hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles

A 21-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in South Los Angeles late Friday evening.

According to Los Angeles Police Department officers, the crash happened at around 10:25 p.m. near the 3300 block of S. Hill Street, when a car traveling northbound collided with the female pedestrian crossing the street eastbound.

Police say she was walking across in an "unmarked crosswalk," when the collision occurred.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were unable to provide any information on the driver or car connected to the fatal hit-and-run collision.