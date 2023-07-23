Watch CBS News
Local News

21-year-old woman dead after being struck by hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

LAPD investigates deadly crash in South LA
LAPD investigates deadly crash in South LA 00:38

A 21-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in South Los Angeles late Friday evening. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department officers, the crash happened at around 10:25 p.m. near the 3300 block of S. Hill Street, when a car traveling northbound collided with the female pedestrian crossing the street eastbound. 

Police say she was walking across in an "unmarked crosswalk," when the collision occurred. 

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators were unable to provide any information on the driver or car connected to the fatal hit-and-run collision. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 22, 2023 / 6:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.