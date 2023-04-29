21-year-old man arrested for hit-and-run that killed bicyclist in Hawthorne

Police on Friday announced the arrest of a 21-year-old man who allegedly struck and killed a bicyclist in Hawthorne Thursday evening.

Hawthorne Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue and Cerise Avenue at around 8:45 p.m. after learning of the incident.

Upon arrival, officers found paramedics performing life-saving tactics on the bicyclist who was struck, but they were ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

During their investigation, officers learned that the bicyclist was hit by a black Nissan SUV that was traveling westbound on Rosecrans Ave.

Police were alerted by an anonymous caller that the vehicle in question was parked in an underground parking structure in the 14100 block of Cerise Avenue. It was not immediately clear how they were able to locate the driver.

His identity has not yet been released due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has additional information was asked to contact detectives at (310) 349-2701.