$20k reward offered in killing of former-NBA player Richard Jefferson's father in 2018

Authorities on Tuesday announced a $20,000 reward for information regarding the killing of former-NBA player Richard Jefferson's father in 2018.

Richard Allen Jefferson, 65, who lived in Inglewood, was shot while standing on a sidewalk in the 600 block of West Peach Street in Compton back on Sept. 19, 2018 at around 6:30 p.m., police said.

"Upon arrival, deputies found the victim lying on the ground, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds," Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. "The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased."

After nearly five years, detectives still have yet to identify the suspect who shot Jefferson. They do, however, believe that the shooting may have been gang-related.

"The victim was well liked in the community and investigators believe he was targeted solely because of his race," the statement said.

At a press conference Tuesday, LASD detectives and Jefferson's family asked for anyone with information to come forward.

"He was a brother, a son, a father and a grandfather," said Kenneth Jefferson. "He was very much loved."

Richard Jefferson, who was born in Los Angeles had a 17-year NBA career in which he played for the New Jersey Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and most notably the Cleveland Cavaliers, with whom he won an NBA Championship with in 2016.

Since retiring, Jefferson has becoming well-known as a basketball analyst with FS1, ESPN and the PAC-12 Network.

Anyone with information on the incident was urged to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.