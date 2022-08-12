$20k reward offered for information on double murder stemming from street takeover in Compton

Authorities are set to offer a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a double murder at a Compton street takeover in November.

The initial incident occurred at around 1 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2021, when two men were shot at close range while sitting in their vehicle at a street takeover at the intersection of Pine Avenue and Bullis Road.

It was then that an unknown individual approached the car and opened fire, killing both men.

They have been identified as 19-year-old Javier Carachure Menchaca and 22-year-old Juan Antonio Orozco.

At a Friday press conference held by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the families of both Menchaca and Orozco will be in attendance to ask for the public's help to locate their son's killer.