What's inside the Grammys gift bag for presenters and performers?

Grammy nominee Jarrett Ott talks about his love for Philadelphia Grammy nominee Jarrett Ott talks about his love for Philadelphia 02:58

LOS ANGELES (CBS) -- While winners will go home with a golden gramophone at Sunday night's 66th Grammy Awards, the show's presenters and performers are going home with a big bag of swag.

The 2024 Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, has lined up some of the biggest names in music and entertainment for the annual award show. Performers include Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Joni Mitchell, Olivia Rodrigo and SZA, and presenters Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz, Lionel Richie, Meryl Streep and Oprah, among others, will take the stage inside Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

This year's gifts were curated by LA-based marketing company Distinctive Assets, which has worked with the Recording Academy for more than two decades to produce gift bags for the the Grammys.

RELATED: Grammy Awards announce 2024 nominations. Here's the full list of the nominees.

From wine to noise canceling headphones, beauty products and VIP travel, here's a look at some of what's included in the gift bags this year.

Aiper Scuba S1 cordless robotic pool cleaner

Aiper Scuba S1 Lash Fary/Distinctive Assets

BAGCEIT portable, retractable seat

Bagceit Lash Fary/Distinctive Assets

BlendQuik mason jar-style personal portable blender

BlendQuik blenders Lash Fary/Distinctive Assets

cate brown luxury sustainable toss pillows

Cate Brown pillows Lash Fary/Distinctive Assets

Danucera Cerabalm cleansing balm

Danucera Cerabalm Lash Fary/Distinctive Assets

FLY LYFE VIP event access

FLY LYFE Lash Fary/Distinctive Assets

Frontera Chilean wine

Frontera GRAMMYs Cab Special Edition 2024 Lash Fary/Distinctive Assets

RELATED: Pennsylvania opera singer Jarrett Ott talks about his Grammy nomination and love for Philadelphia

Grossé costume and heritage jewelry

Grossé jewelry Lash Fary/Distinctive Assets

OOVO gold-plated sing ring

OOVO sing ring Lash Fary/Distinctive Assets

Oxygenetix makeup accessories

Oxygenetix makeup accessories Lash Fary/Distinctive Assets

Nap Bar Better Sleep Box, including a soy-based candle, vegan pillow mist and a blackout eye mask

Nap Bar Better Sleep Box Lash Fary/Distinctive Assets

PETA x Noize vegan leather jackets and cruelty-free outerwear

PETA x Noize vegan leather outerwear Lash Fary/Distinctive Assets

Sugarfina candy tasting collection

Sugarfina Hollywood Skyline tasting collection CBS Philadelphia

And that's definitely not all. Presenters and performers will also go home with a myriad of products from brands like L'Oreal Paris, Miage Skincare, Furby Furblets, Smack Pet Food, KUDO Protein Popcorn, SOLAWAVE and more.

You can watch the 2024 Grammy Awards broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and streaming live on Paramount+.

RELATED: Joni Mitchell will perform at 2024 Grammys, Academy announces