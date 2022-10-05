2022 General Election Voter Information
Voters around the nation will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots in the 2022 General Election. Here's everything you need to know.
What time do the polls open?
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where is my polling place?
You can locate your polling place by typing your address here
Deadlines:
Registration Deadlines
- In person during early voting: Oct 10 - Nov 7
- In-person at voting location on Election Day: Nov 8
- Online: Oct 24 by 11:59 p.m.
- By mail (postmarked by): Oct 24
Voting Deadlines
- Early voting: varies by location
- Return ballot by mail (postmarked by): Nov 8
- Return ballot in person: Nov 8 by 8:00 p.m.
- California starts sending ballots to all active registered voters: Oct 10
How do I register to vote?
- Online
- By mail (download the PA Voter Registration Application)
- in person at your county voter registration office. Find your county registration office, here.
How do I request an absentee or mail-in ballot?
- California mails a ballot to every registered voter a few weeks before the election. Keep an eye on the mailbox, and be sure to mail it back or drop it in a drop-box before Election Day
