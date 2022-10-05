Watch CBS News
2022 Primary

2022 General Election Voter Information

Voters around the nation will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots in the 2022 General Election. Here's everything you need to know.

What time do the polls open?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Where is my polling place?

You can locate your polling place by typing your address here

Deadlines:

Registration Deadlines

Voting Deadlines

How do I register to vote?

How do I request an absentee or mail-in ballot?

  • California mails a ballot to every registered voter a few weeks before the election. Keep an eye on the mailbox, and be sure to mail it back or drop it in a drop-box before Election Day
