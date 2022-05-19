2021 Ford Expedition, Lincoln Navigator SUVs recalled due to engine fire risk

A recall was issued Thursday for certain 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs that can catch fire, even when they are parked and their engines turned off.

More than 39,000 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs built in the U.S. between Dec. 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021 were recalled following 16 reported incidents of under hood fire in unattended vehicles. Fourteen of the fires happened in rental vehicles, while two others happened in a retail customer vehicle.

Ford says twelve of the fires happened when the vehicle was parked and the engine off. A fire occurred once when the vehicle was parked and on, while in the three other incidents, the vehicle was in motion. One person was reported injured in one of these fires, Ford said.

The investigation into the issue started on March 24 and the problem is believed to originate in the rear of the engine compartment, near the passenger side of the vehicle. At this time, there is no known cause or remedy.

According to the NHTSA, the owners of the recalled vehicles should not park them inside, but outside and away from homes and other structures.

Ford says it will reach out customers via FordPass and Lincoln Way app and mail to notify them of the recall. Vehicle owners can also call Ford at 1-866-436-7332 or contact their local Ford or Lincoln dealer for more information.