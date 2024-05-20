$20,000 worth of stolen fencing recovered from San Bernardino County home

Authorities recovered nearly $20,000 worth of stolen fencing product from a property in San Bernardino County last week, and they say it wasn't the first time they were sent there.

The stolen fencing recovered from a property in San Bernardino. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

The first instance came on Friday, May 10, when deputies were dispatched to Pinon Hills for an area check in regards to a stolen Bobcat, according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

"They were told the Bobcat could be identified by an attachment on the front, used for breaking concrete," the statement said.

The deputies found the equipment behind a locked gate at a home in the 10700 block of Boy Scout Ranch Road. They were able to make contact with one person at the home, identified as Alejandro Gonzalez.

After receiving a search warrant for the property, deputies located a second person whom they identified as Jose Guzman.

"Inside the house, deputies located ammunition which included ammunition for a high-powered rifles," the statement said. "In addition to the stolen Bobcat, two additional stolen skid steers were located."

An image of the stolen Bobcat. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

At this point, both Gonzalez and Guzman were arrested. Deputies noted that Guzman is a convicted felon who had a $1.1 million warrant for his arrest in Los Angeles County for undisclosed weapons violations.

They also said that Gonzalez, a registered sex offender, was in possession of methamphetamine.

Days later, on May 15, deputies received another search warrant for the property in order to recover more stolen property. While there, they recovered $20,000 worth of fencing materials that was allegedly purchased with credit cards that were stolen from the Sacramento area and shipped to the address.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives as anyone with further information to contact them at (760) 552-6800.