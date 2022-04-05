2,000 gallons of diesel fuel stolen from Snowline Joint Unified School District's transportation yard

The public's help is needed Tuesday to track down the driver of a truck that stole 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel from the Snowline Joint Unified School District's transportation yard.

(credit: Snowline Unified School District Police)

The fuel theft happened between 10:55 p.m. Friday and about 1 a.m. Saturday at the district's transportation yard, 9558 Wilson Ranch Road in Phelan. The lock on the gate was cut so a white box truck could drive in and remove approximately 2,00 gallons of diesel fuel from transportation yard's underground storage tanks.

The theft was discovered a short time later, at about 2:20 a.m., according to the Snowline Joint Unified School District police. No further details about the theft were released.

Authorities did not give an estimated value to the theft, but the average price of a gallon of diesel gasoline in San Bernardino County is currently $6.29, according to the Automobile Club of California.

Public agencies appear to be an increasingly tempting target for thieves, at least in Phelan. Last week, police say a felon was Police: Felon caught stealing $105K worth of water from Phelan utility's filling station from the Phelan/Pinon Hills Water District.

An investigation is continuing into the theft. Anyone with information about the theft can contact Officer Tim Mstaikis at (760) 868-5817, ext. 10912, or submit a tip via email at textatip@snowlineschools.com.