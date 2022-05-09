2,000 Cedars-Sinai workers plan weeklong strike starting Monday morning

Nearly 2,000 Cedars-Sinai Medical Center employees plan to strike outside of their workplace starting Monday morning following what they have described as "unfair labor practices as well as employee and patient safety concerns, short-staffing and low wage."

The employees, members of Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West will begin their strike at 5 a.m. Monday, with plans to extend the picketing throughout the week, or at least until an agreement is reached.

Out of the 14,000 approximate people said to be employed at Cedars-Sinai, the striking employees include certified nursing assistants, surgical technicians, sterile processing technicians, transporters, environmental service workers, plant operation workers and food service technicians.

Doctors, registered nurses and nurse technicians are not represented by the union, that has been involved in negotiations with hospital management since late March.

"Cedars-Sinai Medical Center nurses, physicians and researchers are not part of the union,'' said Sally Stewart the hospital's associate director of media, while speaking with City News Service. "Our nurses and physicians will continue to provide the high level of patient care for which we are known."

Workers plan to walk off the job precisely at 5 a.m., where they will stay and picket until 7 p.m. each evening.

In a statement made last week, SEIU-UHW said, "Healthcare workers at Cedars-Sinai are asking their employer to stop committing unfair labor practices and to bargain in good faith."

The statement continued to note how a low hospital safety rating had employees "concerned about receiving basic protections to ensure patient and worker safety."

The union believes that the hospital has not bargained in good faith and that the Cedars-Sinai "continues to commit unfair labor practices," as indicated in a statement released by the union on behalf of Luz Oglesby, a clinical partner at the hospital.

Oglesby's statement, asking for "basic workplace protections," continued to note how in the "latest round of bargaining, Cedars-Sinai rejected our proposals on PPE stockpiles, COVID exposure notifications, keeping pregnant and immunocompromised workers away from COVID patients and other safety measures"

In response, Stewart said, "At Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, we strive to maintain the highest standards of quality and service in the care we provide. Our employees are the key to this success, and Cedars-Sinai has always recognized this by providing market-leading pay and benefits. We respect the rights of SEIU-UHW members to take this step. The most effective way to reach a fair agreement, however, is for both parties to stay at the bargaining table and finish negotiations."

The union expects an extremely large turnout for all five days of the planned strike.