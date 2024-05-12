20-year-old woman shot and killed in Long Beach

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a 20-year-old woman dead in Long Beach on Saturday.

It happened a little after 10 p.m. near Paramount Boulevard and 57th Street, where officers were dispatched after receiving reports of multiple gunshots in the area and a possible suspect vehicle fleeing, according to Long Beach Police Department investigators.

Upon arrival, they found a woman lying on the sidewalk near the intersection who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body, police said.

Despite attempted life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Long Beach Fire Department paramedics.

The victim has been identified as Long Beach resident Brooklyn Mack.

Investigators say that Mack was walking in the area when she was shot by an unknown suspect, who fled from the scene in a car before officers arrived.

There was no further information provided.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact LBPD Detectives Shear or Contreras at (562) 570-7244.