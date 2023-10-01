20-year-old man fatally struck by two cars in Victorville

An investigation was underway this weekend after a 20-year-old man died after being struck by two vehicles in Victorville.

Deputies responded to Palmdale Road between Del Gado and Cahuenga roads just before 6 a.m. Saturday for the crash.

When they arrived, they located the pedestrian who was later identified as Trayshon Lowery of Victorville deceased in the roadway.

While investigating, deputies determined that Lowery was crossing Palmdale Road when he was struck by two cars.

The drivers of both cars stayed at the scene and were cooperating with authorities.

Anyone with more information was asked to contact Deputy Wolff at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff's Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.