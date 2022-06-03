Watch CBS News
20 people hospitalized following Greyhound bus crash on 10 Freeway in Cabazon

Twenty people were hospitalized Friday following a crash involving a Greyhound bus on the 10 Freeway in Cabazon.

The crash occurred around 11 a.m. Friday on the 10 Freeway at Malki Road.

According to Riverside County Fire Department, the people were being treated for varying injuries.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or if any other vehicles were involved.

First published on June 3, 2022 / 12:55 PM

