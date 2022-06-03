20 people hospitalized following Greyhound bus crash on 10 Freeway in Cabazon

CBS News Los Angeles (The Rundown Jun. 3 AM Edition)

CBS News Los Angeles (The Rundown Jun. 3 AM Edition)

CBS News Los Angeles (The Rundown Jun. 3 AM Edition)

Twenty people were hospitalized Friday following a crash involving a Greyhound bus on the 10 Freeway in Cabazon.

The crash occurred around 11 a.m. Friday on the 10 Freeway at Malki Road.

MULTI-PATIENT TRAFFIC COLLISION rpt@ 11am EB10 at Malki Rd Cabazon. @CALFIRERRU assisting @CHP on a multi-patient traffic collision with injuries. #MalkiIC pic.twitter.com/qEXslZqOeC — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) June 3, 2022

According to Riverside County Fire Department, the people were being treated for varying injuries.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or if any other vehicles were involved.