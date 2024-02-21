2-year-old girl located in Palm Springs after being abducted from Garden Grove

A two-year-old girl was found safe in Palm Springs after she was abducted from Garden Grove early Wednesday.

The child was last seen at around 11:15 a.m. when she was abducted by a woman since identified as her mother, 21-year-old Ileane Shelton.

Police say that Shelton was on a supervised custody visit with the girl at a Chuck E. Cheese in the area when an unidentified man entered the business and pepper sprayed the supervisor.

Shelton and the man fled from the area with the two-year-old afterwards. Shelton and the girl were believed to be in a white Toyota RAV4 with unknown license plates. It is unknown if the man was in the vehicle with them.

At around 4 p.m., investigators say that Shelton and the girl were located a bus stop in the Palm Springs area. Shelton was arrested at the scene and a man was reportedly detained for questioning.

It remains unclear if the man was the same person who pepper sprayed the social worker.

The California Highway Patrol issued the Amber Alert on behalf of the Garden Grove Police Department.

The agency stated on its website that an Amber Alert is the "most serious alert" it issues for children. For one to be sent, there must be specific evidence that a child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.