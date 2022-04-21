2 women steal wedding dress from Simi Valley store

Police are searching for two women who stole a wedding dress from a bridal store in Simi Valley earlier this month.

The theft occurred on April 9 at Kay's Bridal, located in the 4400 block of Alpine Street.

According to Simi Valley police, the women posed as owners of a wedding dress which was ready for pickup.

They took the dress and drove away in a Tesla.

Police have released a security photo of the suspects. The women were described as white, 5-foot-3 or 5-foot-4. One of the women was in her mid-20s and the second was in her mid-50s.

The Tesla was a blue colored Model Y.

Anyone with information on their identities should call police at 805-583-6950.