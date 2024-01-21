Watch CBS News
2 women injured after crashing car into Granada Hills home

By Dean Fioresi

Two women were injured after crashing their car into the garage of a Granada Hills home on Sunday. 

Damage the home sustained in the crash.  KCAL News

The crash happened a little after 3 p.m. at a house in the 17300 block of W. Westbury Drive, according to Los Angeles Fire Department crews. 

They say that the crash caused "significant structural damage" to the home, but neither of the women was trapped inside of the car. 

Both were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment on minor injuries sustained in the crash. 

There were no other injuries reported. 

Crews were called to the scene to assess the structure, along with an inspector from the Department of Building and Safety. 

It was unclear how they crash occurred. 

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on January 21, 2024 / 4:49 PM PST

