2 women escape after allegedly locked up and tortured at a Moreno Valley home

Moreno Valley man arrested for imprisoning and torturing 2 women in his home

Screams for help were heard in a Moreno Valley neighborhood on the morning of May 14.

Around the same time, Riverside Sheriff Deputies responded to a call of a residential burglary in the 26000 block of Prairie Dog Lane,

Gilberto Puga reported that two women burglarized his home, and when deputies arrived, Puga was uncooperative with deputies and left the location.

Shortly after, deputies found two women walking away from Puga's residence, claiming they were held against their will and tortured.

The next day, May 15, Puga, 53, was arrested in the city of Hemet for alleged false imprisonment and torture. Puga is being held on $1,000,000 bail.