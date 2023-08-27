2 victims in Trabuco Canyon biker bar mass shooting released from hospital

Two of six people injured in last week's mass shooting at Cook's Corner bar in Trabuco Canyon have been released from the hospital.

Dave Stretch and Ed Means, members of the cover band that was entertaining guests during the bar's popular weekly spaghetti night just before the shooting, shared an update on their Instagram account this weekend.

"Many thanks to the first responders and trauma team at Mission Hospital for their professionalism and care. Dave and I are on the mend and fortunate to be heading home this evening. Our hearts go out to those that suffered losses. We are grateful for all the kind words and support from you all. ❤️ M Street," the band wrote in a post.

In a later post, the band shared:

"First M St get-together since Cook's Corner felt so good. Such a wonderful outpouring of support from all our friends with flowers, food, cards, and well wishes. We are so grateful to you all!🙏."

The shooting unfolded Wednesday at the popular bar in the 19100 block of Santiago Canyon Road. There, authorities say John Snowling killed three people, and injured six others before he was fatally shot by deputies within minutes of the rampage.

Snowling, a retired police sergeant, had traveled from Ohio to confront his estranged wife, shooting her in the face before turning his gun on the crowd, authorities said. His wife survived and has remained hospitalized at last word. Her dinner companion was among the three killed.

Snowling's wife had filed for divorce last December, and the proceedings were ongoing with a mandatory settlement conference scheduled for November. The couple have two adult children.

The deceased were identified as 49-year-old Tonya Clark of Scottsdale, Arizona; Glen Sprowl Jr., 53, of Stanton; and John Leehey, 67, of Irvine.

According to the Ventura Police Department, Snowling retired from the police department as a sergeant in February 2014, ending a career that began in July 1986.

Cook's Corner is a well known bar and biker hangout and bills itself as "one of the most famous biker bars in Southern California."