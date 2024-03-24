2 suspects arrested in connection with fatal shooting of man in Long Beach

Authorities have made two arrests in connection with the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man in Long Beach.

The shooting was reported around 10:22 a.m. Saturday in the area of 7th Street and Maine Avenue. When officers arrived, they located the victim who was later identified as Anthony Valentino Lopez, 27, of Long Beach. Lopez died at the scene.

Officers then conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting and say they recovered a firearm.

Two suspects inside were arrested and booked on suspicion of murder. Police identified the suspects as Alejandro Lara Delgado, 33, of Long Beach and Xavier Alexandro Vasquez, 37, of Long Beach.

A preliminary investigation reveals that the suspects and the victim were acquainted and had engaged in a dispute that resulted in the shooting, police said.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Homicide Detectives Oscar Valenzuela or Leticia Gamboa at (562) 570-7244.