2 students involved in stabbing at Nogales High School

By Amy Maetzold

An investigation is underway at Nogales High School after a student fight turned into a stabbing Monday morning.

Officers responded to the incident around 9:55 a.m. on campus in the 400 block of Nogales Street in La Puente, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said the incident involved two male students and one has been taken into custody. The student that was stabbed was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Details about what led up to the stabbing is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at KCAL News. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on February 26, 2024 / 11:01 AM PST

