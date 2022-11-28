2 structure fires burn adjacent South LA buildings Monday morning

Fire burned a vacant building at 8224 S. Broadway St., collapsing its roof. Firefighters responded at about 5:43 a.m., Nov. 28, 2022. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation. CBSLA

The Los Angeles Fire Dept. responded to two structure fires in South L.A. Monday morning near each other. No injuries were reported. The causes were under investigation.

Fire burned a vacant building at 8224 S. Broadway St., collapsing its roof. Firefighters responded at about 5:43 a.m. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Hours earlier, at about 2 a.m., a fire at an abandoned church on the 200 block of W. 83rd Street burned the second story of the building. Cellphone video recorded part of that fire. The cause of that fire was also under investigation, and no injuries were reported.

It was unclear if the two fires were connected. The buildings are located within a block of each other.