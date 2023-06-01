2 SoCal residents among the missing in Alaskan charter boat accident

Two SoCal people are among the four missing in an Alaska charter boat accident

Two people from Southern California are among the missing in a weekend Alaskan charter boat accident.

The U.S. Coast Guard recovered the body of one person and called off the search for four more people from a fishing charter boat that was last seen near Sitka on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday evening, Kingfisher Charters reported that a boat was overdue. Five people were onboard including Robert Solis,61, and Brandi Tyau, 56, both of Canoga Park.

Alaska State Troopers recovered only one person, who they found dead in the water, 57-year-old Maury Agcaoili of Waipahu, Hawaii.

The Coast Guard said the 30-foot aluminum charter boat was found partially submerged near Low Island.

A 20-hour search was suspended after 825 square miles were searched by multiple vessels and aircraft.

"Suspending a search is never an easy decision," said Capt. Darwin Jensen, Captain of Port Southeast Alaska.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to the loved ones during this difficult time. Our sincere thanks to community partners and the good Samaritan vessels who rapidly responded to help in the search."