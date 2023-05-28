2 shot, 1 other injured in shooting inside Garden Grove restaurant
Two people were shot and one other was injured in a shooting inside a Garden Grove restaurant.
The incident unfolded just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday at The Hot Lounge & Restaurant on Magnolia Street.
At least two people were transported to a hospital. Their current conditions were not known. A third person was hospitalized.
No further details were immediately available.
