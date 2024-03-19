2 sent to hospital after car slams into Pomona medical building

2 sent to hospital after car crashes into building in Norwalk

Two people were injured after a driver ran a stop sign and slammed into a medical building in Pomona, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash was reported around 11:15 p.m. Monday when the driver, who was traveling on the westbound 10 Freeway, exited the freeway at a high rate of speed, struck a tree and then slammed into the building at 160 E. Artesia St., California Highway Patrol Officer Sergio Garcia said.

Officer Garcia said the car erupted into flames.

"The motor is sitting over there inside the building," said a tow truck driver removing the car from the scene of the crash Tuesday morning.

The victims were extricated from the vehicle by firefighters and taken across the street to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center in unknown conditions.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.