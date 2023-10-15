Watch CBS News
2 people suffer minor injuries in fire at Pacoima home

Firefighters Sunday knocked down a fire that spread to the attic of a home in Pacoima. 

The fire broke out just before 11 a.m. in the 10800 block of N. El Dorado Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they worked to knock down the blaze. It was extinguished within 29 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. 

Two residents sustained minor injuries and were assessed at the scene. Both declined medical transport. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

First published on October 15, 2023 / 11:58 AM

