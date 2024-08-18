2 people killed in violent rollover crash in South Los Angeles

Two people were killed during a violent rollover crash in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Sunday.

The crash happened at around 5 a.m. in the 900 block of W. Manchester Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews arrived to find both drivers trapped inside of their cars, each requiring extrication.

"The cars careened towards a building under construction however there was little impact on the structure," LAFD said.

Both drivers, men believed to be in their late 40s, were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither has been identified.

Los Angeles Police Department investigators are now handling the investigation, firefighters said.