1 killed, 2 injured in multiple shootings in Reseda early Friday

At least two people were injured and a person was killed after multiple shootings erupted in Reseda less than a mile apart.

Police responded to the 18000 block of Sherman Way early Friday morning to reports of a shooting.

Witnesses say there was a private event happening at a tattoo shop when multiple men with guns attempt to rob the people at the event.

According to investigators, two men were shot and taken to the hospital with critical injuries but are expected to survive.

Shortly after responding to the shooting, a witness called the police to report another shooting at Saticoy St. and Reseda Blvd.

Upon their arrival, police arrived to find a man laying on the sidewalk. Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

It was not immediately clear if the two shootings were related but police were not ruling out the possibility.