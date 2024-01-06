2 people critically injured in two-vehicle crash in Van Nuys

Six people, including a child, were injured during a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Van Nuys, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to 6121 N. Woodman Ave., just north of Oxnard Street, at 12:51 p.m. Saturday, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Two of the six patients were briefly trapped in the wreckage, and two of the five people hospitalized were in critical condition, officials said.

A fifth person involved in the accident declined hospital transport.