2 pedestrians killed, 1 injured in separate crashes in Gardena

Two pedestrians were killed and one wounded in a pair of crashes in Gardena, one of which authorities are investigating as a hit-and-run.

The crashes, separated by about six hours, happened at two different intersections on Sunday.

Police say the first happened at around 3:55 a.m. at the crossing of Vermont Avenue and El Segundo Boulevard, when a car driving southbound on Vermont struck the pedestrian, according to a statement from Gardena Police Department.

In this instance, the driver remained at the scene to wait for police and fire department personnel to arrive at the scene, who pronounced the unidentified female victim deceased.

The second crash, which happened at around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Marine Avenue and Budlong Avenue, left one person dead and another injured, according to police.

"A preliminary investigation revealed an unknown driver was traveling eastbound on Marine Ave approaching Budlong Ave. The driver turned north on Budlong Ave. colliding with both pedestrians in the crosswalk. The driver then fled the scene," said Gardena police in a statement.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second was rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. There was no information provided on either of their ages, genders or identities.

Investigators did not relay any details on the driver or car involved in the crash.

Anyone with further information on either crash is urged to contact investigators at (310) 217-6189.