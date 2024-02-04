2 Fontana officers seriously hurt when pursuit suspect crashes into patrol unit in deadly crash

Two police officers were seriously injured in a deadly crash during a pursuit in Fontana.

The incident unfolded just before 10:45 p.m. Saturday when Fontana police attempted a traffic stop. It was then authorities say that the driver of the vehicle failed to comply, prompting a high-speed pursuit.

During that time, police said the suspect's vehicle reached speeds exceeding 100 mph, resulting in the suspect losing control and colliding into a responding police vehicle.

As a result, two officers were seriously injured. Both were rushed to hospitals for treatment.

There were four occupants inside of the suspect vehicle, two of whom were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were rushed to hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.