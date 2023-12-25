$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Anaheim

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number in Monday evening's drawing of the multi-state lottery, was sold at a doughnut store in Anaheim and is worth $2,085,363, the California Lottery announced.

Powerball tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning they are determined by sales and the number of winners and can be less or more than $1 million.

There were four other tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball, lottery officials said Monday. The ones sold in Colorado and Georgia are each worth $2 million because the players utilized the Power Play option, where for an additional $1 per play, a ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, is worth $2 million.

The ones sold in New Hampshire and Pennsylvania are each worth $1 million.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers, pushing the estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing to $685 million.

The numbers drawn Monday were 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 and the Powerball number was 4. The jackpot was $660 million.

The drawing was the 30th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.