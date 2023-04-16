2 men in their 20s killed in rollover crash in Redlands

Two men in their 20s were killed in a rollover crash in the Inland Empire, authorities said.

The crash unfolded in the 800 block of Pioneer Avenue before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Redlands.

It was then then that the car the victims were traveling in hit a cement light pole and rolled over.

Responding units used equipment to extricate both victims from the vehicle. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims identities have not been released. One was 25 years old and the other was 26 years old.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.