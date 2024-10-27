Watch CBS News
Probe underway after 2 men were killed in shooting in Hawthorne

By Iris Salem

Authorities Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting deaths of two men in Hawthorne.

The incident unfolded around 2:08 a.m. in the 3600 block of West El Segundo Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

When deputies arrived, they discovered two shooting victims who were pronounced dead at the scene. 

No further details were released, but an investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 

Iris Salem

