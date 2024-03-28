2 men charged for murder related to deadly shooting at LA Live restaurant

Two men charged for murder of CSUN administrator at LA Live restaurant

Los Angeles County prosecutors announced charges against two men who allegedly "executed" a man at a restaurant at LA Live late last year.

"The brazenness of this shooting is alarming, and my office is fully committed to bringing accountability to those responsible for this heinous crime," District Attorney George Gascón said on Tuesday.

The deadly shooting happened in November 2023 while the victim, 43-year-old Sidney Barrett Morris, ate alone at the counter of "Fixins Soul Kitchen." The Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting was not a "random act."

Sidney Barrett Morris was California State University Northridge's director of Equity and Diversity as well as the college's Title IX coordinator.

"All indications are that Mr. Morris was targeted was not the victim of a random act of violence," Asst. Chief Blake Chow said.

The investigation found that 33-year-old Phillip Pasco Clark allegedly walked into the restaurant "walked straight to the victim, and shot him, killing him instantly," according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. A stray bullet wounded a woman sitting at another table. Clark allegedly left the restaurant and got into a getaway car driven by another unknown individual.

Prosecutors charged Clark with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime. The District Attorney's office also charged 50-year-old Santana Jermaine Kelly with the same charges, plus one count of arson of property of another for allegedly torching the getaway car. Investigators also believe Kelly helped Clark plan the murder and provided supplies and support for the alleged crime.

If convicted, Clark faces a maximum sentence of 85 years to life. Kelly faces a maximum sentence of 100 years to life.

Kelly is being held on a $3.06 million bail while Clark will stay in custody in lieu of a $4.06 million bond.

Morris was California State University Northridge's director of Equity and Diversity as well as the college's Title IX coordinator. The university said the 43-year-old was born in LA but grew up in Michigan. CSUN officials also said he is the nephew of Motown songwriter Barrett Strong, who wrote "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" and "Papa was a Rolling Stone.

"The victim, Sidney Barrett Morris, had dedicated his life's work to fostering inclusivity and harmony within our society, making his untimely death all the more devastating," Gascón said.