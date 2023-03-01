2 men arrested in connection with Hermosa Beach shooting

Two men were arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting, the Hermosa Beach Police Department said.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday near the 2000 block of Hermosa Avenue, according to officers. Police said shots were fired from a vehicle toward a male victim who was in a parked car. The victim suffered minor injuries, but it was unclear if the man was actually shot or suffered related injuries.

Officers identified the suspects as John Lars Holland, 74, and John Rogers, 68. They were arrested after detectives spotted the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting. Officers said they believed Holland was the driver at the time.

During the arrest, investigators recovered a 9mm semi-automatic handgun from the vehicle, consistent with the gun used in the Monday night attack, police said.

The Hermosa Beach Police Department thanked the Manhattan, Gardena, and El Segundo police departments for assistance in the investigation.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been released.

Anyone with more information or surveillance video of the incident is urged to contact detectives at 310-318-0360.