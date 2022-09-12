2 men arrested on ghost gun manufacturing, exporting charges

Two men, one of whom is a foreign national, faces charges of manufacturing ghost guns and trying to illegally export them.

Mavrick Von Haug, 54, and Cristian Briton, 30, were arrested after a search warrant was served last Thursday on two address — one in the 100 block of West 1st Street in San Pedro and the other in the 1700 block of Western Avenue in Gardena, according to the LAPD. The search warrant was part of a task for investigation into a foreign national trying to illegally export 11 ghost guns, two of which were assault weapons and three silencers.

The task force — made up of LAPD officers, Homeland Security Investigations, and the LAX police — found a cache of manufactured gun parts. Approximately 200 ghost gun frames, handgun slides, two assault weapons, a rifle, firearms magazines, ammunition, and several parts and tools for manufacturing ghosts guns were recovered.

Von Haug was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing assault weapons. Briton was booked for violationg of a federal statute making it unlawful for nonimmigrant aliens to ship or transport firearms or ammunition when they are not a licensed importer, dealer, collector, or manufacturer.

Anyone with information about this investigation can contact LAPD Detective Hoffman at (213) 833-3700.