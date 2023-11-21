3 LAPD officers injured in crash on 57 Freeway in Fullerton after pursuit

All northbound lanes on the 57 Freeway were closed after a crash injured three Los Angeles Police Department officers Tuesday morning. One lane reopened to traffic around 5 a.m.

One other person was injured in the crash as well. All four were taken to the hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. after a pursuit ended near the Yorba Linda Blvd exit, according to CHP.

LAPD says the officers were hit while they were on the freeway investigating the scene from the pursuit.

The pursuit began in Los Angeles at the intersection of Maple Ave and Washington Blvd after the driver was reportedly driving a stolen vehicle. The chase lasted around 1.5 hours and went onto multiple freeways, including I-5, I-60, I-605, I-105 before ending on the 57 Freeway in Fullerton. The chase ended at a hotel on Atlantic where a barricade situation happened before the suspect was taken into custody.

This is a developing story and we will add more information soon.