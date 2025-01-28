Watch CBS News
2 LAPD officers injured during pursuit crash in South Los Angeles

Two officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were injured during a pursuit crash in South Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The LAPD said it received a call around 12:10 a.m. of an officer-involved crash near the intersection of 42nd Place and Hoover Street.

KCAL News

Officers from the Southwest Division were in pursuit of a vehicle when they were involved in a traffic collision, the LAPD said. It is unclear if the vehicle police were pursuing struck their patrol vehicle.

Two officers were transported to the hospital for minor injuries in stable condition.

The reason for the start of the pursuit is unknown. The driver of the vehicle police were pursuing was later taken into custody. 

