An LAPD cruiser collided with a BMW in the Mid-Wilshire district early Thursday morning.

Paramedics reportedly transported two officers and the driver of the BMW to the hospital with minor injuries.

The collision occurred at Wilshire and Hauser boulevards just after 1 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.