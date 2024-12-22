2 killed in traffic accident on highway in Victorville

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle collision on a highway in the Victorville area.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 11:16 p.m. Saturday, unfolded at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and US Highway 395.

When first responders arrived, they located two victims who were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person was airlifted to a hospital with unspecified injuries, while a fourth person, identified as a driver of one of the vehicles, remained at the scene and was cooperating with authorities.

A portion of US Highway 395 between Bear Valley Road and La Mesa Road was closed for several hours while authorities investigated.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Deputy R. Castillo or Deputy C. Stanley at the Victorville Police Station.