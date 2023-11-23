Watch CBS News
2 killed in Thanksgiving Day South LA shooting

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Two men were killed in a shooting Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

It happened around 8:21 a.m. in the 14200 block of Towne Avenue in Los Angeles, according to LASD Deputy Chin. Deputies arrived to find two people shot. 

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said two patients were dead on arrival. Firefighters added there was possibly a third patient at the scene. 

The motive of the shooting is still under investigation. No victim names have been released. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on November 23, 2023 / 10:04 AM PST

